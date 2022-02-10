MOVE BR puts down $35M to begin construction to alleviate traffic issues in problem area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - MOVE BR is asking for the public’s opinion and concerns on Thursday, Feb. 10, about the Lee Drive and Highland Road project hoping to keep the residential area intact on Lee but remove some of the traffic.

Some folks have been living on Lee Drive their whole lives, like Dean Friday, who has been on this road for almost 25 years.

“The traffic has definitely picked up, I would say, in the last 10 years,” he said.

Friday explained the traffic is bumper-to-bumper during the school morning hours and when people are getting off work around 5 p.m.

“Well, it’s a problem when Lee Drive backs up and someone is trying to make a left-hand turn and having to wait for traffic. Then, when they have to stop on any of these side streets in Southdowns and then, of course, the traffic backs up and backs up,” added Friday.

It’s why MOVE BR wants to change it to a three-lane roadway.

“That’s one of the reasons that we are looking at a three-lane roadway that will provide the center turn lane, minimize the congestion for people trying to turn into their house or onto one of the 14 intersections that on Lee,” said Fred Raiford, director of transportation in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Raiford explained the designs are still in the works but the goal is to add a turning lane from Highland and Lee all the way to the bridge. Then, MOVE BR wants to place a median on Lee Drive in the residential area.

“I know some of the homeowners in there have asked, ‘Are you going to be buying property and stuff?’ I have said, at this point, we know there will be some. We are trying to minimize that as much as possible,” noted Raiford.

Friday said the possibility of buying property does worry some of the residents.

“Well, that’s always been a problem when you live on Lee Drive every time a plan was discussed about what we were going to do here. You know, people get antsy and anxious about whether their property is going to get taken and what are you going to do,” he stated.

Traffic situation on Lee Drive (MOVE BR)

Friday also said while he still worries about the new construction and how it will affect the Southdowns neighborhood, he believes something needs to be done to alleviate the traffic and make it safer for drivers.

MOVE BR Program Management Team will be at the Marriott Hotel from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. listening to the public about their questions and concerns on the project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.