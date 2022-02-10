Ask the Expert
LSU ending mask mandate

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is dropping its mask mandate for students and staff at the university starting Monday, Feb. 14.

Officials said due to the drop in COVID cases on campus and around the region, they are scaling back some of the COVID protocols.

Starting Monday, masks will no longer be required but they are still encouraged.

The university added that classes can resume in person if they were virtual due to COVID.

Below is the letter sent out by LSU president William Tate IV:

