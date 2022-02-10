Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana Speaker of the House announces select committee to investigate Ronald Greene case

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select bipartisan committee has been created to review all aspects of the Ronald Greene case.

The following information is a statement issued from the Louisiana House of Representatives:

Today, Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announced the creation of a select committee to review the handling, on all levels, of the Ronald Greene Incident, including receiving testimony from various persons. “I look to the committee to provide answers to questions regarding the incident and its handling that would assist members, the family, and the public in understanding what happened and help the state move forward.”, Speaker Schexnayder said.

This action is necessitated based on new revelations in the case from the last week, including the concerning information shared in recent press articles and statements made by the Governor in his corresponding press conference.

These events have raised serious questions regarding who knew what and when. Speaker Schexnayder said, “The actions taken that night and the cryptic decisions and statements made every step of the way since then have eroded public trust. That trust can only be regained with a transparent and robust search for the whole truth in this matter.”

The select committee will hold a hearing shortly after the conclusion of the current special session. Invited witnesses will be announced soon.

“The truth must come out to show what happened in this case and in the events that followed. The public demands it and the family deserves it. No crime should be ignored, no cover-up will be tolerated,” said Speaker Schexnayder.

The select committee membership will be balanced and will consist of the following House members:

· Rep. Tanner Magee, Chairman

· Rep. Tony Bacala

· Rep. Jason Hughes

· Rep. Edmond Jordan

· Rep. Mandie Landry

· Rep.C. Denise Marcelle

· Rep. Richard Nelson

· Rep. Debbie Villio

“The members of this select committee understand the seriousness of this issue and hope to bring some closure to the family and public at large in this matter,” said Select Committee Chairman Tanner Magee.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
The Saints' hiring of Dennis Allen as head coach and the Pelicans' trade for C.J. McCollum mark...
New eras began in the same day for both New Orleans pro sports teams
A multi-car crash involving an 18-wheeler caused several lane closures Thursday, February 10.
All lanes NOW OPEN on I-12 West at O’Neal Lane after crash involving 18-wheeler
Krewe of Mutts returns to Downtown BR Sunday, Feb. 13
Krewe of Mutts returns to Downtown BR Sunday, Feb. 13