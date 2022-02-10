Here’s what’s at stake in the change of venue for Cynthia Perkins’s trial

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Five hundred potential jurors have been summoned for the upcoming trial of Cynthia Perkins.

However, before they even enter the courthouse, the presiding judge says she’ll hold a hearing about the defense’s request to change the trial’s venue .

A defense attorney Thursday said if Cynthia Perkins were his client, he’d be asking for the same thing.

“My client cannot get a fair trial. That’s the defense attorney mentality and absolutely the right motion to file in a case like this,” said Defense Attorney Franz Borgardt.

Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, and her husband Dennis, a former high-deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, made national headlines when the disturbing allegations against them were made public.

The husband and wife were arrested on charges of producing child porn, rape, and accused of lacing pastries given to students with semen.

“The problem is, is there enough evidence at this point to show that that prejudice exists to where she cannot receive a fair trial in that jurisdiction and I just don’t know the answer to that,” Borgardt said.

But Cynthia Perkins’s attorney believes he does have the answer. After comments calling for her to be hung or publicly executed flooded social media. It’s her attorney’s belief that too many people in Livingston Parish have already made up their minds on whether his client is guilty or not.

“Remember the defendant is innocent until proven guilty and they are entitled to a clean slate, a fair trial. And if potential jurors bring outside knowledge or issues or decision making into the trial, well they’re not being fair and impartial they’ve already made up a decision so to speak,” Borgardt explained.

The judge could either pull jurors from another parish and bring them to Livingston Parish or move the trial to another parish altogether, which would be easier on those jurors. Franz Borgardt says if the judge denies the change of venue, that could warrant an appeal after the trial.

“A denial of a change of venue where it should have been changed is certainly gonna be an issue for appeal. Like I said in the beginning, certainly something a good defense attorney would raise to protect the record, it may not be an issue that they prevail on but at least they can say they tried,” Borgardt continued.

Judge Erika Sledge, who is presiding over the case, will hear the motion on the morning of Monday, Feb. 14. If she rules against the change in venue, the Livingston Parish jury pool will then report to the courthouse for jury selection to get underway.

