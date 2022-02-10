Ask the Expert
Hammond man arrested by EBR deputies for indecent behavior with juveniles

Allen Bordelon
Allen Bordelon(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a Hammond man after a months-long undercover operation targeting child exploitation on social media.

Allen Bordelon, 33, of Hammond, is accused of attempting to solicit sex from undercover agents posing as 13 and 14-year-old girls between August 2021 and January 2022, authorities say.

According to arrest records, on one occasion Bordelon offered money to one of the undercover agents posing a 14-year-old girl for him to watch them engage in sexual activity with another undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bordelon on Jan. 27 and he was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple felony charges, including three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

