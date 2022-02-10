Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Authorities searching for man wanted for an alleged armed robbery

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is searching for a suspect wanted for an alleged armed robbery.

According to officials with EBRSO, they are currently searching for 20-year-old Joseph Green.

Joseph Green
Joseph Green(EBRSO)

The report from officials says the robbery took place in the Gardere area.

According to detectives, it is believed Green robbed a female at gunpoint as she was getting into her vehicle. The victim suffered from minor injuries as she was attempting to get away from Green.

If you have any information on Green please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

