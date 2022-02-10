Ask the Expert
Cold front to deliver changes over the weekend

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Spring-like weather feel will remain in place to close out the week. Skies will remain mostly clear with cool morning starts and pleasant afternoons. Our next cold front is set to arrive Saturday causing a cold snap to start next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees colder Sunday vs. Saturday. This cold front will be a dry front meaning no rain is expected. Outdoor plans are a go this weekend, just be sure to have extra layers Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
A steady warming trend begins Valentine’s Day Monday. After a cold morning start in the 30°s, afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 60°s. The warm up continues until our next storm system and cold front arrives Thursday.

Long range models are split somewhat on the evolution of this storm system. The European model is more aggressive with a threat for severe weather and heavier rain. But, the European model also clears the rain out much quicker than the GFS. The GFS lingers rain into Friday and Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
For now, the end of the First Alert Storm Team 10-day forecast is a blend of these two models. Expect some potential for severe weather next Thursday with upwards of 2-3″ of rain possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
