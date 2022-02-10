BREC to conduct prescribed burn, will help with flooding.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have noticed some overgrown areas in certain Baton Rouge parks. Those will soon be burned to help with storm water.

“The burn is basically a way we manage this particular habitat, but the habitat itself is helping to reduce flooding in the area,” Amanda Takacs, Assistant Director of Resource Management for BREC, said.

BREC officials said they use “grow areas” to absorb water. But every once in a while, the areas need a so-called prescribed burn.

“We just added the grow zones around Howell Community Park around five years ago, and so in this particular habitat, in the first three years, you’re allowing the plants to grow and regenerate on their own, and then after that time you want to add fire to the management strategy,” Takacs said.

When the burn is done, in about one workday, the charred grass will allow more water-absorbing plants to grow.

“It helps to kind of slow water down and absorbs water that would normally be running into a storm drain, so this fire is just one of those components that are necessary in order to manage this type of green infrastructure,” Takacs said.

BREC officials said they are looking at increasing the number of growth zones to help combat flooding.

BREC plans to do the prescribed burn at Howell Park sometime next week.

