BR contractor previously charged with fraud arrested again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A contractor who has previously been arrested for contractor fraud in East Baton Rouge Parish has been arrested again on the same charge, according to jail records.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were contacted on Aug. 26, 2021, by the victim who told them that the contractor she hired, Tayler Braud, 32, of Baton Rouge, had not completed any of the work he was hired to do.

According to arrest records, Braud agreed to repair and/or replace the victim’s weather stripping, window shutters, pain new shutters, repair the French doors, and seal the garage floor for $4,170.

She paid Bruad $2,500 upfront through the Venmo app for Braud to start the job, authorities say.

By the time the victim contacted deputies, they say the only work that had been completed was on the garage floor but the work was not done by Braud.

Tayler Braud, 32, is accused of defrauding a woman out of more than $5,500 worth of work and materials, authorities say.

Investigators say Braud had a subcontractor complete the work on the garage floor and made the victim pay him $500 for the work.

Deputies say since that day, no other work has been completed on the victim’s house.

Investigators say they obtained an arrest warrant for Braud after obtaining a search warrant for his Venmo account and found records of payments to him from the victim.

Braud was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, Feb. 10 on the charge of residential contractor fraud.

