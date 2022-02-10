Ascension Parish deputies investigating Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot multiple times in Prairieville Tuesday evening, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies found a male victim with three gunshot wounds at a scene along Ira Babin Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 8.

The man survived and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Jackson added.

Deputies have not yet determined a suspect in the shooting, the spokesman noted.

The scene is located in a residential area behind the Taco Bell restaurant on Airline Hwy. at Swamp Road.

