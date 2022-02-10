APSO issues arrest warrant in connection with body found in plastic container

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Sedrick Credit, 43, on Thursday, Feb. 10, in connection with the investigation into the death of Crystal Scott.

Crystal Scott (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives are actively looking for Credit, and once located, he will be charged with unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice.

Ashley Simoneaux remains a person of interest.

Ashley Simoneaux (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies responded to a call on Friday, Jan. 28, regarding a dead female found inside a plastic storage container in a vehicle on a property along Rue De Le Bois Road in Prairieville. Scott was later identified as the person found in the container.

Through further investigation, detectives learned she was last seen with two people identified as Sedrick Credit and Ashley Simoneaux. Both were named persons of interest in Scott’s death.

An autopsy report for Scott indicated no signs of trauma. Scott’s cause of death is still under investigation. Detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that may help detectives locate Credit or Simoneaux is urged to please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.

