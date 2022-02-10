All lanes NOW OPEN on I-12 West at O’Neal Lane after crash involving 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-12 West at O’Neal Lane after a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler caused several lane closures early Thursday, Feb. 10.

I-12 WEST bound is *OPEN* now at O'neal Lane. Traffic is still a mess in and through Denham Springs however. pic.twitter.com/s4d1gH6hmM — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) February 10, 2022

DOTD reported the accident around 5:16 a.m.

At around 6:44 a.m., a separate crash on O’Neal Lane caused the roadway to shut down.

As of approximately 7 a.m., all roadways are back open.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.