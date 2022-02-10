Ask the Expert
All lanes NOW OPEN on I-12 West at O’Neal Lane after crash involving 18-wheeler

A multi-car crash involving an 18-wheeler caused several lane closures Thursday, February 10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-12 West at O’Neal Lane after a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler caused several lane closures early Thursday, Feb. 10.

DOTD reported the accident around 5:16 a.m.

At around 6:44 a.m., a separate crash on O’Neal Lane caused the roadway to shut down.

As of approximately 7 a.m., all roadways are back open.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

