Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Alabama adds former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger to staff

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.(Jared Wickerham | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide have added former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger to their staff according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz. Mettenberger will serve as an analyst according to Zenitz.

The former Tiger quarterback played from 2011-2013 and passed for 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 61.2% of his passes. Mettenberger was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time as a Titan from 2014-2015 Mettenberger started 10 games, while completing 60.3% of his passes, for 2,347 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Tennessee would later waive the former Tiger in May 2016 and would later be picked up by the San Diego Chargers, he was then released in August 2016.

Mettenberger was then picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and remained with them for the 2016 season, but did not appear in a game, he was later released in May 2017. He spent time Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

LSU Softball Head Coach
LSU softball makes final preps heading into season opener
Southern Men's Basketball Head Coach
Southern basketball home crowds building
Kim Mulkey, Faustine Aifuwa, and Khayla Pointer
LSU Women's Basketball - 2/9/2022
Southern Baseball Head Coach
Southern hits baseball field to prep for season opener