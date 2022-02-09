Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

YOUR MONEY: Do you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

What the Tech
What the Tech(HNN)
By Liz Koh
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Pew Research Center, 26 percent of U.S. adults say they are worried about paying for a high-speed internet connection at home.

There’s a program to help reduce your monthly internet bill if you qualify.

The Affordable Connectivity Program helps low-income households pay for internet at home.

This program replaces the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program which offered the same type of help.

If you or your family is eligible, you can receive:

  • a discount of up to $30 a month on your internet service
  • Up to a $75 discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands
  • Or a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Keep in mind that only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household.

In order to receive the connected device discount, you’ll need to enroll in this program with a participating internet provider that offers connected devices.

If you’re interested in the program here’s how it works.

First, check to see if you or your family qualify for this program.

Eligibility is determined by your household income, how many people live in your home, or if you or your child are dependent on government assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid or WIC.

If you meet the criteria for ACP, then you can apply.

You can do it online or by mail. You will most likely get a faster response if you apply online.

Once your application is approved you can choose a company that offers ACP discounts to sign up for the service.

Then you are responsible for speaking with that particular internet company to see what services you qualify for.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Infant orangutan at The Audubon Zoo.
Audubon Zoo’s baby orangutan needs a name!
Hope Medical Group For Women on Kings Highway in Shreveport is one of three remaining abortion...
Louisiana is the #8 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Jan. 11 in connection with the killing and dismemberment of...
Accused dismemberment killer Benjamin Beale to remain in custody, court rules
Tara High School senior, Kassidy Parnell
Tara High senior offered $4.5M in scholarships from over 100 schools