YOUR MONEY: Do you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Pew Research Center, 26 percent of U.S. adults say they are worried about paying for a high-speed internet connection at home.

There’s a program to help reduce your monthly internet bill if you qualify.

The Affordable Connectivity Program helps low-income households pay for internet at home.

This program replaces the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program which offered the same type of help.

If you or your family is eligible, you can receive:

a discount of up to $30 a month on your internet service

Up to a $75 discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

Or a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Keep in mind that only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household.

In order to receive the connected device discount, you’ll need to enroll in this program with a participating internet provider that offers connected devices.

If you’re interested in the program here’s how it works.

First, check to see if you or your family qualify for this program.

Eligibility is determined by your household income, how many people live in your home, or if you or your child are dependent on government assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid or WIC.

If you meet the criteria for ACP, then you can apply.

You can do it online or by mail. You will most likely get a faster response if you apply online.

Once your application is approved you can choose a company that offers ACP discounts to sign up for the service.

Then you are responsible for speaking with that particular internet company to see what services you qualify for.

