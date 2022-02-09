‘We don’t see them unless there’s a death.’ Community hopeful for results as BR law enforcement officials continue community walks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was another community walk with law enforcement across East Baton Rouge Parish, on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

This walk took place in Tigerland. The goal remains the same, to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement and prevent crime from happening.

Folks like Barbara Morris have seen a lot, in the 10 years, she’s lived in the Tigerland area.

Another day of cops in her neighborhood would usually mean someone just became the city’s latest shooting victim.

But on Tuesday, that was not the case.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. Because when we were looking, we thought that something happened as usual,” said Morris.

Law enforcement officials with BRPD and EBRSO, hitting the streets with community partners in one of the most known spots in town.

“We’re not back here to respond to some kind of call, we’re back here to engage, talk to the children. You know maybe convince them that we’re regular people. But it starts with a change in their community,” said Sgt. Darren Ahmed, with Baton Rouge Police.

The area has had its share of homicides and violence, that WAFB has covered in the past.

“We look at stats, where we’re having the large call volumes as far as crime. So, we try to go to those communities and reach those people,” said Major Anthony Ponton, with the EBR Sheriff’s Office.

And that means talking to people of all ages.

“We want to make sure that our kids are safe,” said Angel Nelson with the Boys & Girls Club.

“So, we need your assistance, we need your help. All the way from the kids, to the adults,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

Progress may not always happen overnight, it takes time.

But officials are hopeful this is a step in the right direction.

“So, that we can show people we’re trying to make that change and build those relationships in the community,” said Sgt. Ahmed.

“Just to see them walking and interacting, you know we don’t see them unless there’s a death, a crime, a shooting or something. It’s nice that we can actually talk to them,” said Morris.

