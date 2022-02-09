Ask the Expert
Tara High senior offered over $4.5M in scholarships from over 100 schools

Tara High School senior, Kassidy Parnell
Tara High School senior, Kassidy Parnell(Jacob Cheatwood)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Tara High School senior has gone above and beyond to secure her future.

With over 106 schools sending her offers, and as valedictorian of her class, Kassidy Parnell has secured her future with $4.5 million dollars worth of scholarships.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System congratulated the 12th grader via social media on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to her family, Parnell is in the process of narrowing down which school she plans to attend college.

Congratulations, Kassidy!

