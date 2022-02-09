Tara High senior offered over $4.5M in scholarships from over 100 schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Tara High School senior has gone above and beyond to secure her future.

With over 106 schools sending her offers, and as valedictorian of her class, Kassidy Parnell has secured her future with $4.5 million dollars worth of scholarships.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System congratulated the 12th grader via social media on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to her family, Parnell is in the process of narrowing down which school she plans to attend college.

