Southern hits baseball field to prep for season opener

It was a beautiful afternoon on the Bluff on Tuesday, Feb. 8, where the Southern Jaguars are gearing up for the 2022 college baseball season.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a beautiful afternoon on the Bluff on Tuesday, Feb. 8, where the Southern Jaguars are gearing up for the 2022 college baseball season.

The Jaguars haven’t been outside on the field much because of the cold and the rain but Tuesday was a great day to soak up the sun.

Chris Crenshaw was the interim head coach last season, as the Jags reached the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Crenshaw has earned the gig full-time.

The Jags will start the season by playing in the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans at Wesley-Brown Stadium. They will first game will be against Alabama State on Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

