Police looking for missing teen last seen in Scotlandville area

Angel Chester
Angel Chester(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who has been missing since Jan. 26.

Angel Chester, 16, was last seen in the Scotlandville area wearing a black Bubba Jacket, black-red-white checkered Vans, and a grey and black backpack, authorities say.

Police describe Angel as 5′10″ tall and weighing 175lbs with brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the BRPD Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-389-8617.

