Parents voice concerns over EBR’s ‘Pathways to Bright Futures’ program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The handful of parents who showed up to Northeast High School Tuesday to listen to the district’s plans for the next school year were largely upset over the system’s plans.

East Baton Rouge Schools held a meeting with parents to discuss the upcoming changes. It is one of six meetings the district plans to hold over the next few months.

The school system is planning to overhaul how it educates students. Starting during the next school year, high school students will be required to take at least one advanced level course. Students will have the option to take a dual enrollment course — a college level class taught by college professors which will give students college credit. They will also have the opportunity to take an AP class or a vocational class, which will help them earn credit toward an associate’s degree.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily appropriate to force every child into advanced classes because some kids are not ready for that,” Keri Tweed said.

Tweed has two students who will be freshman at Baton Rouge High next year. She is concerned some students will be left behind in the classroom.

“I feel like it’s a little bit rushed, a little pushed, and I’m not sure it’s right to push kids into these advanced classes without looking at their readiness,” Tweed said.

In the program, students who receive C’s or better in dual enrollment courses will earn college credit. Students and parents will have the opportunity to drop those classes up to a certain date, but those will have to be substituted with another advanced course.

Caron Smith, the chief of staff for EBR Schools, said each student will receive support through the process.

“We are putting them in a more rigorous classroom setting, but we’re doing it with support and that support is going to look different based on the individual needs of each student,” Smith said.

EBR Schools will have five more of the informational session for parents, which are scheduled for Feb. 15 at Broadmoor HS, Feb. 22 at Istrouma High School, Feb. 23 at McKinley High School, March 9 at Scotlandville High School, March 10 at Woodlawn High School, and March 14 at Baton Rouge High.

