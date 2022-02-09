New pediatric urgent care opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Urgent Care for Children (UC4C) is a new facility and pediatric urgent care provider in Baton Rouge.

It’s located at 6725 Siegen Lane inside the Siegen Plaza Shopping Center, next to Target and HomeGoods.

Officials said the physician-owned pediatric urgent care provider serves patients ages zero to 21. The clinic serves as a convenient and affordable alternative to the emergency room.

UC4C is open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends.

Urgent Care for Children Chief Financial Officer, Rosh Plugge, said the need for pediatric urgent care practices is greater than ever before.

The clinic features an on-site laboratory, x-ray service and in-house pharmacy. Walk-ins are welcome, or patients can save their spots online.

