Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mom found guilty of killing 4 children sentenced to life in prison

Shanynthia Gardner was sentenced to life in prison for murdering four of her children.
Shanynthia Gardner was sentenced to life in prison for murdering four of her children.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Emily Van de Riet and Talya Faggart
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis mother found guilty of killing four of her five children is facing a lifetime behind bars with the possibility of parole after a sentencing hearing Tuesday morning.

Shanynthia Gardner has been in custody since the incident in 2016, WMC reports.

Back in December, she was found guilty of 20 counts including charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Investigators say Gardner was 29 years old when she stabbed four of her children, all ranging from the ages of 6 months to 4 years old. Her oldest son, who was 7 years old at the time, was the only survivor after he escaped the incident.

During the trial, Martin Gardner, the father of the children, said on the day of the stabbing, Gardner told him she was getting ready to watch a movie with the kids. He described her as calm and said nothing appeared to be wrong.

Her sister also testified that Gardner had a history of mental episodes and often seemed paranoid.

Back in 2017, one medical expert found Gardner “mentally defective” at the time of the incident.

The case was presented to a judge in a bench trial which means there was no jury.

Each of the four first-degree murder counts carries a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Skaggs pitches to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the...
Prosecutors: Former Angels employee lied after Tyler Skaggs’ death
FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a...
Prosecutors won’t file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer on sexual abuse allegations
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10...
King Soopers grocery store to reopen nearly 1 year after mass shooting left 10 dead
After a couple of hours of debate, Sen. Patrick Page Cortez's map for state Senate districts...
Senate lawmakers approve new plan for how congressional districts drawn