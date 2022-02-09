Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

John Mack charged in connection with alleged child rape case

John Mack
John Mack(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has indicted a Livingston Parish man on several charges in connection with an alleged child rape case.

John Mack is facing three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of sexual battery, and three counts of indecent behavior.

RELATED LINKS:

After years of abuse, caretaker says DCFS/law enforcement ‘dropped the ball’ in protecting children

After cover-up complaint, La. agency investigated over child rape case

Judge denies bond, again, in Mack case

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Dolores Jackson and her son, Major
LIVE: DA, mayor speak in response to shooting that claimed innocent bystander
The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal...
Firefighters reunite puppy with owner after overheated electrical cord causes house fire
Officials say the show will be filmed at Celtic Studios and locations around Baton Rouge.
Disney+ series to start production around Baton Rouge in mid-February
Future Temperature Change
Streak of beautiful weather continues