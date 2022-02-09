John Mack charged in connection with alleged child rape case
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has indicted a Livingston Parish man on several charges in connection with an alleged child rape case.
John Mack is facing three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of sexual battery, and three counts of indecent behavior.
