Great weather to continue through the end of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will remain parked over the region for the next few days, resulting in a run of nice weather through the end of the week.

After yet another cold start this morning, highs will rebound nicely into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Little change is expected through Friday as any impactful weather remains to our north. Chilly morning starts in the upper 30s to low 40s, will give way to beautiful afternoons with highs near 70 degrees. No rainfall is expected through at least Friday.

Our next cold front is slated to arrive on Saturday, but with little moisture in place, any chance of rain appears minimal at this point. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Saturday before cooler air makes a return with the passage of the front. A couple of showers can’t be ruled out into Saturday night with the parent upper-level storm system lagging a bit behind the cold front.

Breezy and cooler weather returns on Sunday, with highs only reaching the mid 50s. If headed downtown for the Krewe of Mutts, plan on wearing a sweater or jacket, but rain will not be an issue with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Valentine’s Day (Monday) will see a cold start near freezing, but beautiful weather should prevail for most of the day, with highs in the low 60s under sunny skies. If heading out for dinner Monday night, plan on a chilly evening, with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s.

Beyond Valentine’s Day, it looks like temperatures will moderate a bit, with our next chance of rain arriving from Wednesday into Thursday.

