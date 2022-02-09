Firefighters reunite puppy with owner after overheated electrical cord causes house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire at a residence in Baton Rouge was caused by an overheated electrical cord Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to investigators with the St. George Protection District.

The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal Road, came in around 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department report crews arrived at the home to find a carport on fire, near the back of the house.

Crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to the house and were able to get the blaze in control in about 45 minutes, according to officials.

The homeowner was able to safely escape the fire with no injuries.

A spokesman with the SGFD says firefighters discovered a small dog outside after venturing into the backyard and were able to reunite the dog with the owner of the home.

EBR, EMS, and deputies with EBRSO also responded to the scene.

