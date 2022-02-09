Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Firefighters reunite puppy with owner after overheated electrical cord causes house fire

The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal...
The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal Road, came in around 8:00 a.m.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire at a residence in Baton Rouge was caused by an overheated electrical cord Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to investigators with the St. George Protection District.

The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal Road, came in around 8:00 a.m.

The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal...
The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal Road, came in around 8:00 a.m.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department report crews arrived at the home to find a carport on fire, near the back of the house.

Crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to the house and were able to get the blaze in control in about 45 minutes, according to officials.

The homeowner was able to safely escape the fire with no injuries.

A spokesman with the SGFD says firefighters discovered a small dog outside after venturing into the backyard and were able to reunite the dog with the owner of the home.

EBR, EMS, and deputies with EBRSO also responded to the scene.

The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal...
The call to the home located in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive, not far from George O’Neal Road, came in around 8:00 a.m.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Officials say the show will be filmed at Celtic Studios and locations around Baton Rouge.
Disney+ series to start production around Baton Rouge in mid-February
Future Temperature Change
Streak of beautiful weather continues
What the Tech
YOUR MONEY: Do you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program?
Southern Baseball Head Coach
Southern hits baseball field to prep for season opener