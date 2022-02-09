Ask the Expert
Eason’s double-double leads LSU over Texas A&M, snaps 3 game skid

LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (17-7, 5-6 SEC) finally got back into the win column as they took down Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7 SEC) 76-68 on Tuesday, Feb. 8, LSU snapped a three game skid in the process.

For once the Tigers had a double digit lead heading into halftime as they led by 20. LSU had previously trailed in each game during their three game losing streak.

It was a close game through the first 8 minutes of the game with the Tigers and Aggies tied at 11-11. Then LSU started to get things rolling and knock down shots. The Tigers went 7-for-10 in the first half from behind the arc and were shooting 54.2% from the field. LSU capped the first half off with a 25-5 run to end the first half to take a 36-16 point lead heading into the half.

The Aggies had a seven minutes stretch in the first half without scoring a bucket, before Manny Obaskeki made a layup with 2:32 in the first half to make it 31-15.

Darius Days led the Tigers in scoring in the first half with 10 points, going 2-for-2 from three and 4-for-6 from the field. Tari Eason added eight points while also going 2-for-2 from behind the arc and Brandon Murray scored nine points and was 3-for-3 from deep.

In the second half, the Aggies were able to go on a 11-4 run to make it 46-36 with 13:18 left to play. Texas A&M got the LSU lead down to 8 to 46-38 after a Henry Coleman free throw with 11:42 left.

Then LSU would go on a run themselves and get their lead back to 17 after an Eason layup to make it 63-46.

Eason would lead all scorers with 25 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 58.3% from the field. LSU have four total players in double digits.

Xavier Pinson would get his first field goal since Jan. 8 and would finish with 10 points, Days also finished with 10 and Murray with 14.

LSU will return back to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 12 as they take on Mississippi State at 7 p.m.

