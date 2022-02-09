Ask the Expert
Drivers digging deeper into their wallets to fill up as gas prices hit highest in 8 years

(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some folks are paying $15 more than before just to fill up for gas, but there are a few tips drivers can do to save on gas.

Watching the gas price climb at the pump is sometimes painful to watch.

“So, it’s kind of been a burden on the pocket, but you know you have to do it because to maintain your livelihood,” said Timothy Farlow.

Farlow has to travel far for work and take his three kids to school. Usually, he is at the pump two or three times a week just to fill up.

“You know you make a decision based on what you have to provide for your family and how we are going to commute and constantly do it,” added Farlow.

Nowadays, most folks at the pump feel the same way.

“There’s just my wife and I, but again on a fixed income it’s more challenging to meet daily needs,” said Joe Conachen after leaving the gas station.

According to AAA, today’s national average is ranging from $3.46, and it looks like gas prices will not slow down any time soon. However, there are some things drivers can do to save on their gas bills. One example is to just empty out your trunk.

“More weight, more traction on the ground causes more friction which decrease your fuel mileage,” said Blaze Ragusa, who is the manager of Ragusa’s Automotive.

Ragusa explained that the more drivers overwork their car or engine, the more they use up their fuel. That’s why it’s important to check the air pressure in the tires.

“Well, with a low tire pressure, of course it’s going to have traction and more ground surface on the ground. So, of course, it’s going to cause more friction, harder to turn the tire over,” added Ragusa.

Ragusa said folks should also heat up their engine before they drive off. It’s better to the car warm up to a running temperature because the engine will have better fuel efficiency. If folks are driving around for a long period of time, use cruise control, or turn off the car if waiting in line. Just doing these simple things could save drivers some extra bucks at the pump.

If you want to see the lowest gas prices in the capital region, click here.

