Valentine’s Creole Fish en Papillote

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This classic dish is perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner and can be prepared by even the most novice cook. The cooking method gives the fish a wonderful flavor and provides a very dramatic presentation. We’ve given the dish a Louisiana twist by cooking the fish in a rich Creole sauce with shrimp and crawfish.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 2 Servings

Ingredients:

2 (8-ounce) tilapia fillets (other fish may be used, such as trout, redfish, drum, etc.)

½ pound (26–30 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup Louisiana crawfish tails

2 tbsps olive oil

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced orange bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 cup tomato sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp chopped basil

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 tsp chopped oregano

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a small saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic then sauté 5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add shrimp and crawfish tails and continue to cook 5 minutes or until shrimp turn opaque. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, sugar and fresh herbs. Bring mixture to a low simmer and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside. Cut 2 pieces of parchment or waxed paper into 12-inch squares. Fold each in half and cut into a semi-circle so that when unfolded it is shaped like a heart. Brush entire paper with olive or vegetable oil. Season fish with salt and black pepper and place on one half of paper. Top each piece of fish with half the sauce and an equal amount of seafood. Fold paper over and starting at one end, make small folds overlapping each other, forming a completely sealed pouch. Brush outside of paper with oil and bake 20 minutes or until paper is golden brown. Remove from oven and carefully cut bag open right before serving, taking care to avoid the steam burn.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.