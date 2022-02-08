Ask the Expert
SU Human Jukebox announces parade schedule

SU Human Jukebox announces parade schedule
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox has announced its 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule.

According to a tweet from the Human Jukebox, they will be rocking down a street near you.

The Human Jukebox will be in the following parades this Mardi Gras season:

Krewe of Poseidon on Feb. 12 in Slidell

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale on Feb. 20 in New Orleans.

Krewe of Bacchus on Feb. 27 in New Orleans.

New Roads Mardi Gras on March 1 in New Roads.

