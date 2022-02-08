School guidance counselors helping students more than ever before

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - This week is School Guidance Counselor Appreciation Week.

At Lowery Elementary School in Donaldsonville, Ashley Rogillio is right in the middle of the action.

Students everywhere are facing more challenges than ever as they deal with the continued effects of COVID-19.

“Now that most kids are back, I’m seeing a lot more issues with coping and communication and so we’ve kind of tailored things to address those issues,” Rogillio said.

Guidance counselors are making more of an appearance in kids’ everyday instruction.

“The at-school model has changed a lot, so before it was all about guiding kids into their future and now it’s much more complex and comprehensive,” Rogillio said.

Helping kids deal with stress, mental health, and social and emotional learning.

“We’ll look at who is maybe at risk for attendance and behavior and then we’ll start pulling them and working with them and give them the support that they need,” Rogillio said.

Kids’ education would not be complete without the support of guidance counselors, according to principal Karen Daigle.

“The parents, the families contact her if they need anything or any questions,” Daigle said.

“We go through a lot of training for the mental health side, for the social-emotional learning, things that teachers don’t always have time to address in the classroom, you know that’s why we’re there, to support them and the kids,” Rogillio said.

For Rogillio, she said it’s all about helping kids succeed in every area of life.

