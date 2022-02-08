Ask the Expert
REPORT: Pels finalizing deal to acquire CJ McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Houston Rockets, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans are have agreed upon a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire guard CJ McCollum according ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to McCollum, New Orleans is receiving Larry Nance and Tony Snell according to Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans are sending Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first round pick, and two second round picks in the trade for McCollum according to Wojnarowski.

New Orleans currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference and have been looking to add a veteran guard to their team.

