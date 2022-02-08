REPORT: Pels finalizing deal to acquire CJ McCollum

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans are have agreed upon a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire guard CJ McCollum according ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to McCollum, New Orleans is receiving Larry Nance and Tony Snell according to Wojnarowski.

Full trade, per sources:

Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The Pelicans are sending Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first round pick, and two second round picks in the trade for McCollum according to Wojnarowski.

New Orleans currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference and have been looking to add a veteran guard to their team.

