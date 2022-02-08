Ask the Expert
Orion Laboratories offering COVID-19 results on LA wallet

LA Wallet App | Photo Source: WAFB
LA Wallet App | Photo Source: WAFB(KALB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Orion Laboratories has teamed up with Envoc and is now offering COVID-19 test results in the LA wallet app. Envoc is a Louisiana-based software company and developer of the state’s digital driver’s license.

“We are excited about our collaboration with LA Wallet, which allows us to offer a convenient, reliable, and secure way for individuals to access and provide verifiable COVID-19 test results” said David Slaughter, Chief Executive Officer at Orion Laboratories. “The ability to view your latest test results as a verifiable SMART Health Card provides numerous advantages as we continue to navigate COVID-19. For example, you might show your negative status to your employer or school to prevent quarantine or for travel when required to show your COVID-19 vaccination or test status to board a flight.”

LA Wallet is completely free to use, and Louisiana residents can download LA Wallet from the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Simply refresh your exiting SMART Health Card to retrieve your latest test results using the driver’s license or state ID number you have linked in LA Wallet.

The feature is currently available for PCR tests performed at Orion Laboratories, collected at their local drive-thru, LDH sponsored community testing sites, and participating clinics and healthcare providers throughout Louisiana. Results are typically available within 24 hours via email and/or LA Wallet.

