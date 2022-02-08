Officials warn of scammers posing as Livingston Parish deputies demanding gift cards

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Livingston Parish should be wary of scammers posing as sheriff’s deputies over the phone, officials say.

Authorities say the scammer will falsely identify themselves as a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and then tell a fake story about how the victim’s relative has warrants for their arrest.

The scammer will then give the victim instructions to go to their local Walgreens and buy a Visa gift card, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say in one instance, the scammer told one victim to get them a gift card in the amount of $2,100.

Once the scammer receives the gift card they claim the warrants against the victim’s relative will be dismissed, investigators say.

Officials with LPSO want residents to know:

The sheriff’s office does not conduct business in this manner and DOES NOT accept payments in the form of gift cards

If you are contacted by a scammer, contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1

Don’t let the scammer win and don’t give out your personal information

