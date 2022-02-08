Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Officials warn of scammers posing as Livingston Parish deputies demanding gift cards

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Livingston Parish should be wary of scammers posing as sheriff’s deputies over the phone, officials say.

Authorities say the scammer will falsely identify themselves as a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and then tell a fake story about how the victim’s relative has warrants for their arrest.

RELATED STORIES:

The scammer will then give the victim instructions to go to their local Walgreens and buy a Visa gift card, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say in one instance, the scammer told one victim to get them a gift card in the amount of $2,100.

Once the scammer receives the gift card they claim the warrants against the victim’s relative will be dismissed, investigators say.

Officials with LPSO want residents to know:

  • The sheriff’s office does not conduct business in this manner and DOES NOT accept payments in the form of gift cards
  • If you are contacted by a scammer, contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1
  • Don’t let the scammer win and don’t give out your personal information

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Zurik Investigation: Back on the Streets
Zurik: 1,500+ timed out of jail or bond obligations in 2021
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office
Zurik: Over 880 people, some violent offenders, released without charges in 2021
Lawmakers call for transparency around Gov. Edwards and Ronald Greene.
Lawmakers call for transparency around Gov. Edwards and Ronald Greene