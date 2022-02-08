Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

NFLSU billboards to go up around Los Angeles

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU take over is invading Los Angeles.

According to a tweet from LSU football billboards showcasing former LSU players playing in the Super Bowl will be going up around Los Angeles.

The billboard simply says, “This is NFLSU.”

Six former LSU players will be at Super Bowl LVI:

Joe Burrow

Ja’marr Chase

Tyler Shelvin

Thaddeus Moss

Odell Beckham Jr.

Andrew Whitworth

Super Bowl LVI will feature the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Dennis Allen officially introduced as the new head coach of New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen officially introduced as the new head coach of New Orleans Saints
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Dennis Allen prioritizing QB position in new role as head coach
Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies
LSU senior gymnast Christina Desiderio named SEC Specialist of the Week.
Christina Desiderio named SEC Specialist of the Week