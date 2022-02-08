New CATS buses to offer transportation for downtown BR workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New buses that will make up the CATS Downtown Circulator are headed to downtown Baton Rouge.

Downtown Development District officials said it’s offering reliable transportation for those who have or want jobs in the downtown area.

The route will take 22 minutes round trip.

“The CATS Downtown Circulator is replacing the old trolley that serviced the downtown area and they’re trying to work that in so people will be able to use that during the day, but probably, primarily during the lunchtime hours, too,” said Melanie Montanaro, DDD Commission chairwoman.

Officials added they could add a third bus if ridership is there.

