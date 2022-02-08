Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New CATS buses to offer transportation for downtown BR workers

Downtown Baton Rouge
Downtown Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New buses that will make up the CATS Downtown Circulator are headed to downtown Baton Rouge.

Downtown Development District officials said it’s offering reliable transportation for those who have or want jobs in the downtown area.

The route will take 22 minutes round trip.

“The CATS Downtown Circulator is replacing the old trolley that serviced the downtown area and they’re trying to work that in so people will be able to use that during the day, but probably, primarily during the lunchtime hours, too,” said Melanie Montanaro, DDD Commission chairwoman.

Officials added they could add a third bus if ridership is there.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

File photo
Sinkhole closes LA 10 in West Feliciana Parish
Capital Region Transportation Plan expected to ease traffic in Baton Rouge
Pedestrian hit along side I-12.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle during overnight crash on I-12
Portion of I-12 to be closed for road work this weekend