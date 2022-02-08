Mother, her boyfriend plead not guilty in toddler’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and her boyfriend both pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday, Feb. 7, in the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.

Lanaya Cardwell and Phillip Gardner are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the toddler’s death. Gardner is also facing charges of unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.

Cardwell will have her next court appearance on April 14 for a motion hearing. Gardner will be in court four days later.

Allen was found dead in a wooded area in Hancock County, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 26, after she was reported missing from her home in Baton Rouge two days earlier.

