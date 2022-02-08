Ask the Expert
Mother, her boyfriend plead not guilty in toddler’s death

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Cardwell's child, 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen (center).(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Viewer Submitted)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and her boyfriend both pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday, Feb. 7, in the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.

Lanaya Cardwell and Phillip Gardner are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the toddler’s death. Gardner is also facing charges of unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.

Cardwell will have her next court appearance on April 14 for a motion hearing. Gardner will be in court four days later.

Allen was found dead in a wooded area in Hancock County, Miss. on Sunday, Sept. 26, after she was reported missing from her home in Baton Rouge two days earlier.

