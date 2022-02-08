Ask the Expert
LIVE at 2:30: Saints to introduce Dennis Allen as new head coach

2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)(Mark Lagrange)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will introduce defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as new head coach Tuesday.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live here.

Allen, 49, will replace his longtime boss, Sean Payton, who stepped away two weeks ago. This will be Allen’s second stint as a head coach after he went 8-28 with the Raiders from 2012-2014.

The Saints interviewed six candidates in total, with Allen considered to be the favorite due to his success as defensive coordinator. New Orleans’ defense has morphed into the strength of the team in recent years, ranking fourth in the NFL in both yards allowed and points allowed over the past three seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

“Those eight teams that let go of head coaches, I think their situations are different than ours,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said heading into the coaching search. “We had our coach retire with a lot of really good things in place already.

“That doesn’t mean that it can’t be improved and built upon. But ... we don’t see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change, anything like that.”

The Saints are banking that Allen will have more success in his second stint as a head coach. And in fact, Loomis said he considers it a positive that Allen has that experience to learn from.

