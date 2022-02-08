Ask the Expert
Lady Jags drop close one to Alabama State; Southern men extend winning streak to 3

Southern Basketball
Southern Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team (10-12, 8-3 SWAC) dropped a close game to Alabama State (8-12, 7-4 SWAC) 61-58 on Monday, Feb. 7 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The loss to the Lady Hornets marked the third loss in Southwestern Athletic Conference play for the Lady Jags. Southern had a trio of players in double digits led by Genovea Johnson with 16, Amani McWain had 13 and Nakia Kincey finished with 12.

The Lady Jags tied the game 53-53 with 3:21 left after Johnson hit a 15-foot jumper, then the Lady Hornets outscored Southern 8-5 to close out the win to secure the win. Southern did force 29 turnovers and scored 17 off of those turnovers.

As for the Southern men’s basketball team (14-9, 10-2 SWAC) they took down Alabama State (6-17, 5-6 SWAC) 72-58 and had four players in double digits. Terrell Williams led the Jags with 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds, Brion Whitley had 15 points, Tyrone Lyons had a double-double for the Jaguars with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Jayden Saddler had 10 points.

Southern will head to Prairie View, Texas to take on Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Feb. 12. The women are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. followed by the men at 5:30 p.m.

