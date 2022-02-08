Ask the Expert
LA 10 in West Feliciana Parish to be closed for emergency road work

File photo
File photo(WBRC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - LA 10 eastbound will be closed temporarily for emergency road repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The highway will be closed one mile east of US 61 near Rosedown Baptist Church.

The emergency road closure is due to a failing roadway, according to DOTD.

Officials say the road will be reopened when it’s deemed safe for travel.

