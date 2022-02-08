Khayla Pointer named to Naismith Trophy watchlist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer has been named to the midseason watchlist for the Naismith National Player of the Year Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 8. She is one of 30 players on the watchlist and has recently been named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watchlist for the best point guard in women’s college basketball.

On Monday, Feb. 7 Pointer recorded her second triple-double of the season with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 68-64 win over Ole Miss on the road. Pointer ranks No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference in points per game with 19.0 and assists per game with 5.3.

This season Pointer made school history has she became the first player to score 500 points, grab 500 rebounds, and dish out 500 assists. She is on pace to set new career highs in points per game, assists, and rebounds in her final season in Baton Rouge.

Her career high in points came in a 73-72 loss to the Florida Gators, where she scored 35. Pointer ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 in the nation in average minutes per game with 36, she has played all 40 minutes in seven games this season.

