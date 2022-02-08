Former LSU WR Drake Davis announces new opportunity at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU four-star wide receiver Drake Davis announced on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 8, about a new opportunity with Southern University’s football program.

“Thanks Southern University for giving me this opportunity! Happy to be here! #gojags,” stated a tweet from Davis that was later removed from his account.

Davis was a highly-recruited high school football player who committed to LSU in the winter of 2016 and officially enrolled at LSU in the summer of 2016. Davis had four catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns as a Tiger in 2016 and 2017.

While playing football for LSU, he found himself in a slew of trouble off the field.

During his time at LSU, he was accused of abusing at least three female students.

Davis was eventually suspended indefinitely from the football program back in August of 2018 and would not be expelled from the university until July of 2019.

LSU hired a third-party law firm to investigate claims of sexual misconduct on campus.

During the investigation, the third-party law firm, Husch Blackwell, found that LSU did not properly handle several sexual assault cases involving Davis.

The investigation revealed that one of the victims believes she was abused by Davis at least 10 times.

The report from Husch Blackwell even showed a text exchange from 2018 where Davis admitted being violent towards a woman and the person did not turn the information over to the Title IX Office.

