DOTD I-10′s widening project may close off more lanes in order to complete construction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sitting in traffic is never fun for anyone and considering just about everyone in the capital region uses I-10 to get from place to place, the Louisiana Department of Transportation is looking to expand the amount of lanes.

“That we are able to extend the first segment, it was going to be from Terrace Avenue to Perkins Road, but we can extend that to Acadian now and address that whole area. We can do that in four years and $50 million,” explained Rodney Mallet, who is the communications director for DOTD.

However, in order to expand the interstate into four lanes in both directions, they will have to reduce it to two travel lanes in both directions first for a year.

“The model shows it is going to be very congested, but it’s for one year. You know, let’s not lose sight of once it’s completed, we are going to have four lanes in each direction for generations to come,” added Mallet.

To pave the way for the project, DOTD is trying to work to reduce some of the congestion that will come once they start construction in 2024.

“Hopefully, work with folks in the community to telecommute, have flexed schedules. We are going to look at changing some signals, stripping on surface streets to help people get around. We are also working with the trucking industry to see if they can change some of the delivery times and some of the delivery routes,” said Mallet.

The widening project is expected be completed in 2027, but during the construction process they are asking the public to bear with them because they know in the long run four lanes will make a big difference.

DOTD will be at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Ballroom Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where they are asking for the public’s ideas about the noise barriers and also any other ideas involving the I-10 project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.