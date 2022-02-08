Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

DA, Mayor call news conference in response to shooting that claimed innocent bystander

Dolores Jackson and her son, Major
Dolores Jackson and her son, Major(Family)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Attorney Hillar Moore and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference in response to a deadly shooting in which an innocent bystander was the victim.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 2:15 p.m.

Dolores Jackson, 36, was killed on Cadillac Street on Wednesday, Feb. 2, by stray bullets that came from a barrage of bullets after a fight between juveniles that then escalated into gunfire. Jackson was with her 3-year-old son in their front yard when she was killed.

Family of woman slain on Cadillac St. begging for justice, decries ‘dumb senseless’ violence

RELATED STORIES:

“There’s now another three-year-old child forced to grow up without his mother because of senseless violence,” said Moore. “This community deserves better, so we must and will do better.”

Jackson died at the scene after getting hit by two bullets, according to Moore.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
More than 100 plaintiffs have asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to issue a temporary...
Plaintiffs ask Louisiana Supreme Court to hear lawsuit against New Orleans mayor, COVID-19 mandates
High Temperatures For The Next Seven Days
Subtle warming trend continues this week
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has expanded Segment 1 of the...
DOTD updates scope of I-10/I-110 expansion; asks for community input
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
Khayla Pointer named to Naismith Trophy watchlist