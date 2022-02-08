DA, Mayor call news conference in response to shooting that claimed innocent bystander

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Attorney Hillar Moore and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference in response to a deadly shooting in which an innocent bystander was the victim.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 2:15 p.m.

Dolores Jackson, 36, was killed on Cadillac Street on Wednesday, Feb. 2, by stray bullets that came from a barrage of bullets after a fight between juveniles that then escalated into gunfire. Jackson was with her 3-year-old son in their front yard when she was killed.

“There’s now another three-year-old child forced to grow up without his mother because of senseless violence,” said Moore. “This community deserves better, so we must and will do better.”

Jackson died at the scene after getting hit by two bullets, according to Moore.

