Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick in honor of Bengals star

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fandom is taking over the city as he now has a Cincinnati Zoo animal named after him.

Cup O’ Joe Burrow is a newly-hatched penguin chick at the zoo.

The zoo chooses food-related names for most of its blue penguins.

With the Bengals run to Super Bowl LVI, it was a perfect chance to intertwine Cincinnati’s favorite Joe with a cup of joe.

“The chick and the quarterback have more in common than just their obvious good looks,” said Cincinnati Zoo senior bird team keeper Aimee Owen. “This chick has been a great leader since Dey One. He’s always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping. Little blue penguins and QB Burrow are both good swimmers but can’t fly, and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand.”

The five-week-old chick will eventually wear orange and black ID bands when it moves to be with the rest of the little blue penguin colony this spring, according to the zoo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.