Christina Desiderio named SEC Specialist of the Week

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior gymnast Christina Desiderio has been named the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week after a career day against Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Desiderio, played an important role in win for the Tigers over Auburn as she got things started with a 9.925 on beam, a season-high and it also helped LSU score a season-high on the beam with a 49.450. It also tied things against Auburn at 148.200 after three rotations.

In the final rotation for LSU Desiderio led things off for their floor routine and she scored a career best 9.95. That help set up the highest floor score in school history with a 49.775.

No. 5 LSU and Desiderio will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on No. 4 Florida on Friday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

