Capital Region Transportation Plan expected to ease traffic in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The year 2046 may seem far away, but leaders are meeting at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to discuss a long-range Capital Region Transportation Plan.

Officials said this proposal covers all modes of transportation through several parishes.

Executive Director of the Capital Region Planning Commission Jamie Setze said they have been having meeting for over a year now. He said Feb. 8 is when they are rolling out the final draft.

The draft plan, MOVE 2046 is estimated to reduce more than 1.5 million hours of traffic delay in the Capital Region each year.

Setze said this includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge Parishes.

“We want to build public awareness and public support for those projects that are coming out,” said Setze. “We want people to understand that we’ve made a lot of progress in the last four years both in planning and execution of public roads and other infrastructure and we want to see that continue.”

As leaders move forward they said the biggest priorities from the public are reducing traffic construction, improving safety and improving connectivity.

“The states going forward with widening I-10 Baton Rouge so that’s going to be another lane another 25% growth in the capacity of I-10 through Baton Rouge between,” said Setze. “In 2046 we expect that there will be another almost 200,000 people and almost and almost 200,000 jobs with those folks.”

A link to join the online meetings, a copy of the draft plan and a comment form can be found be clicking here. The public comment period for the draft plan extends from January 25 to March 2.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.