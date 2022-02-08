Beautiful stretch of weather gets underway today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunshine returns to the area today and marks the beginning of what should be a stretch of beautiful days through the remainder of the week. After a cold start in the 30s this morning, highs will rebound into the low 60s for most compliments of that sunshine.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, Feb. 8. (WAFB)

High pressure will dominate our weather for the rest of the workweek, resulting in generally quiet conditions. Our mornings will continue to be chilly, with lows ranging from the mid 30s on Wednesday to around 40° by Friday, but the afternoons will be nearly perfect, with highs ranging from the mid 60s to around 70° under mainly sunny skies.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Feb. 8. (WAFB)

Our next cold front is expected to arrive by this weekend, but limited moisture means that any chance of rain will be rather low. Saturday should still be mild as highs climb into the upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. A slim chance for showers is possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning with the passage of the front, but it appears as though most will stay dry.

Breezy and much cooler weather then returns on Sunday in the wake of the front. Even with plenty of sunshine, highs will only reach the low 50s. So, if you’re heading to the Mystic Krewe of Mutts downtown, plan on having a sweater or jacket and perhaps one for your pups as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s as festivities get underway at 10 a.m. and are only expected to reach the low 50s by the time the parade begins at 2 p.m.

Mystic Krewe of Mutts forecast. (WAFB)

Valentine’s Day Monday, Feb. 14 will then start out with a possible light freeze, but highs will rebound into the low 60s under sunny skies. The good news is that rain does not appear to be an issue for any plans you might have on Monday.

Valentine's Day forecast. (WAFB)

Milder weather and a chance of showers are then expected to return by the mid part of next week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.