Average Super Bowl LVI ticket price could be record-setting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The average price for a ticket to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles is on track to be the second-highest average secondary price in history, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

The average price for a ticket to see the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is $8,869, Rovell tweeted.

If that average price holds, Rovell says tickets to this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium will have the second-highest average price on the secondary market ever.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket is listed for $4,634 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. The most expensive, $48,392.

As for where the tickets are being bought, 11% of the buyers are from Ohio, according to Rovell’s tweet.

StubHub says the average sold Super Bowl ticket price is now $8,869, which would be the highest average secondary price in history.



There is some volume left and the he-ins are currently at $5,050.



27% of buyers are from host California, 11 percent from Bengals home of Ohio. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2022

The Bengals and Rams kick off Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

