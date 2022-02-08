Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Attorneys for Cynthia Perkins file motion for change of venue

FILE photo of Cynthia Perkins
FILE photo of Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By Autumn Payton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney for Cynthia Perkins filed a motion for change of venue Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

According to the court documents, attorneys for Perkins say she is entitled to the change of venue based on widespread media coverage and pretrial publicity and the right to a fair trial will be in jeopardy if she were to face trial in Livingston Parish.

Cynthia Perkins, along with her husband, former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, is accused of a number of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

High Temperatures For The Next Seven Days
Subtle warming trend continues this week
File photo
LA 10 in West Feliciana Parish to be closed for emergency road work
LSU senior gymnast Christina Desiderio named SEC Specialist of the Week.
Christina Desiderio named SEC Specialist of the Week
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, her boyfriend plead not guilty in toddler’s death