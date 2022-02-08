Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Aifuwa’s double-double leads No. 14 LSU past Ole Miss

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (19-4, 7-3 SEC) held on for a big road win against Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4 SEC) 65-62 on Monday, Feb. 7 in their first game in over a week.

The Tigers were led by Faustine Aifuwa who scored 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting and pulled down 14 rebounds. Senior guard Khayla Pointer also added 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her second triple-double of the season.

Alexis Morris scored 17 for the Tigers and hit the lone three pointer for LSU.

LSU led as many as 12 points late in the fourth quarter, but Ole Miss fought back and got the game down to five points with 1:38 left to play. However, LSU was able to knockdown some free throws down the stretch to hold on to the win.

The Tigers improved to 4-2 on the road and 2-2 on the road in Southeastern Conference play with their two losses coming to Florida and Arkansas.

Projected top five pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, Shakira Austin scored 11 points with eight rebounds.

LSU will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a Top 20 matchup against No. 17 Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach
Will Wade - 2/7/2022 (Full Interview)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU’s Pointer named to Nancy Lieberman Award watchlist
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
LSU moves up one spot to No. 14 in latest rankings
LSU head coach Will Wade
Tigers drop out of AP Top 25 amid 3-game losing streak