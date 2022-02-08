26 year-old motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday, Feb. 8 in Livingston Parish after losing control and being struck by a vehicle.

According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. and the initial investigation revealed the motorcyclist, identified as Shaquille Nolan, 26, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. After being ejected, Nolan was struck by a 2016 Nissan Altima that was traveling east on Interstate 12.

Officials state that Nolan was not wearing a DOT approved helmet and sustained fatal injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

